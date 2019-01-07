× Accident Closes Northbound Lanes Of I-49 Just South Of Tunnel

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were blocked just before noon Monday after an accident near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The accident happened about 11:38 a.m. at mile marker 39 in the curve just south of the tunnel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Both lanes were closed as a helicopter landed to transport the injured to a local hospital.

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved or how many people are injured at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.