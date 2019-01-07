Clarksville Standoff Ends With Woman’s Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) -- A standoff between Clarksville Police and a woman ended with her arrest on Monday (Jan. 7).

According to Larry Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department, on Monday around 1:50 p.m. police received a 911 call at a residence on West Poplar Street concerning an armed female subject who was fighting with family and was suicidal.

When officers arrived the female subject barricaded herself inside the home and would not communicate with the police or her family.

A crisis negotiator with Arkansas State Police was sent to the scene, and the street was secured.

After officers failed to establish communication with the woman entry was made into the woman's home, and the female suspect was detained.

An ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital for inspection.

No information was given on what charges the woman could be facing.