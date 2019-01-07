Dad Makes App That Can Lock Your Kid’s Phone Until They Reply To You

(KDVR) — For parents who are worried their kids are ignoring their texts, one dad has developed a phone app to make it impossible.

With the Android app ReplyASAP downloaded, anytime the phone receives a text from another connected user, the phone locks down until that text is answered or at least read.

If the phone is on silent, the app sets off an alarm to get the user’s attention.

The app was first developed by Nick Herbert, a dad who wanted to make sure other parents never had to wait, worried, while their texts go ignored, WGHP reported.

This Dad Created an App That Locks Your Teenager’s Phone Until They Answer Your Texts https://t.co/SJA2p2L3nS pic.twitter.com/pLZ5QIRL6v — PureWow (@PureWow) January 7, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The app has been downloaded more than 75,000 times since it was launched back in August 2017.

While the app is free, a few bucks can unlock even more features.