Fayetteville Police And Fire Departments Host ‘Dodgeball For Doggies’

Posted 3:05 pm, January 7, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police and Fire Departments are hosting a dog adoption charity event called Dodgeball For Doggies.

The dodgeball game will be between the police and fire departments at the Fayetteville Athletic Club. The event will be on January 19 from 1 p.m. to 3p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the local animal shelters. There will be free food and drinks as well as adoptable dogs. The event is both kid and pet-friendly.

 

