Januhairy: Why Women Are Ditching Their Razors This Month

(KTHV) — The sight of a woman growing out her natural hair — whether it be her arms, underarms, legs, on her face, etc. — is considered a taboo in society.

If her body isn’t smooth, she is conditioned to feel like she isn’t a woman. If there’s the sight of hair in any of these places, she is met with disgusted faces, stares and whispers that shatter her worth and confidence.

Hoping to battle this societal norm and start a conversation, a new trend is circulating on social media where women are throwing out their razors and ditching the wax strips to grow out their hair — everywhere!

The trend is called “Januhairy,” which is designed to empower women and embrace all that is natural, including the hair that grows on their bodies. It’s a month-long campaign that is also trying to raise money for the charity, “Body Gossip.”

“Embrace your body in all its authentic glory,” its Facebook account says. “To have pride in your natural self, and to share that with other women in celebration of our beautiful hairy bodies.”

It was started by 21-year-old Laura Jackson in the U.K. (see above photo) and women across the world quickly joined the movement:

I actually started growing this out a few weeks ago, so I got an early start to #Januhairy but I’m all about it 👏 pic.twitter.com/8FFAXGutWu — Samantha D’Shay (@samanthadshay) January 6, 2019

Apparently #januhairy is now a thing! I stopped shaving my armpits a few years ago and the world didn’t stop turning, my husband didn’t stop fancying me, I don’t smell and it made no difference to my life apart from the fact that I like having hairy armpits! pic.twitter.com/SI0goeCxaE — Sam Cleasby (@so_bad_ass) January 5, 2019

In other words, it’s the female’s “Movember.” But unlike “Movember,” it’s causing a lot of talk on the Internet — both for and against the campaign:

Most people find #januhairy images shocking, but the really shocking thing is that this is how women actually look. #Januhairy is a true representation of the female form, whereas shaven is a con-deception-untruth regarding the biological actuality of women. The con is shocking. — Floor Door Raw (@FloorDoorRaw) January 4, 2019

Do you think #Movember gives men so much body negativity as #januhairy? — Nat’s Life Blog (@Natslife_blog) January 4, 2019

#januhairy is not for me…But the amount of men projecting their insecurities all over the hashtag is telling. You miss the point!! Women can do exactly what they want with their own bodies. Who cares if you find it attractive or not?! We are not here to make you feel okay. — 🎶🎼🎶 (@_inthedirtyrain) January 4, 2019

#januhairy 😒 gross, feel so unclean when hairy, a nice relaxing bubbly bath and being silky smooth surely makes every girl feel nice! 🧼🛁 #imnotwrong — Amber (@amber_allen1) January 4, 2019

To everyone who was offended lastnight because i said i dont find hairy women attractive, – im sorry… for absolutely nothing!!! Something like #januhairy cant be started without some disaproval. Hairy women are not for everyone. Simple as that. — Jonny Price (@jonnyUK88) January 5, 2019