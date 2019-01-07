× McFadden Among 2019 Class For College Football Hall Of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is among the class of 2019 for the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came Monday morning. McFadden is the 20th Razorback to earn a spot in the Hall and the 10th player elected to the Hall, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas.

Other members of the 13 players being elected include Jake Plummer, Troy Polamalu, Lorenzo White and Patrick Willis.

Coaches Dennis Erickson and Joe Taylor will also be inducted.

“Growing up in Arkansas, my dream was to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks,” McFadden said in the release. “To be able to do that and now to be recognized with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is something I couldn’t have imagined.”

McFadden thanked his past coaches, teammates and Razorback fans for supporting him through college and through his professional career.

A two-time runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, McFadden was the 2007 Player of the Year by the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News. He had 25 first-team All-America honors (six Freshman All-American selections), won the Doak Walker Award twice and is a two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He is the only Razorback in program history to win multiple national awards in his career.

McFadden ranks second on the SEC career rushing list with 4,590 yards and averaged 120.8 yards per game during his three years with the Razorbacks, third-best in the history of the league. He rushed for 100 yards or more a school-record 22 times, and is one of only three players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. His 321 yards vs. South Carolina in 2007 remains tied for the SEC record for rushing yards in a game. He capped his Arkansas campaign with 41 rushing touchdowns, good for second-most in school history.

The complete list of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame inductees:

TERRELL BUCKLEY – DB, Florida State (1989-91)

– DB, Florida State (1989-91) RICKEY DIXON – DB, Oklahoma (1984-87)

– DB, Oklahoma (1984-87) LONDON FLETCHER – LB, John Carroll [OH] (1995-97)

– LB, John Carroll [OH] (1995-97) JACOB GREEN – DL, Texas A&M (1977-79)

– DL, Texas A&M (1977-79) TORRY HOLT – WR, North Carolina State (1995-98)

– WR, North Carolina State (1995-98) RAGHIB ISMAIL – KR/WR, Notre Dame (1988-90)

– KR/WR, Notre Dame (1988-90) DARREN McFADDEN – RB, Arkansas (2005-07)

– RB, Arkansas (2005-07) JAKE PLUMMER – QB, Arizona State (1993-96)

– QB, Arizona State (1993-96) TROY POLAMALU – DB, Southern California (1999-2002)

– DB, Southern California (1999-2002) JOE THOMAS – OL, Wisconsin (2003-06)

– OL, Wisconsin (2003-06) LORENZO WHITE – RB, Michigan State (1984-87)

– RB, Michigan State (1984-87) PATRICK WILLIS – LB, Mississippi (2003-06)

– LB, Mississippi (2003-06) VINCE YOUNG – QB, Texas (2003-05)

COACHES: