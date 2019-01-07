Police Investigating Two Separate Armed Robberies In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in different locations in Fayetteville today (Jan. 7).

The first robbery was around 6:43 p.m. in the area of 1771 N. Chestnut.

The second occurred around 8:27 p.m. in the area around 1324 N. England.

There is no information on the suspects, and this is still an ongoing investigation. It is unknown if these incidents are connected.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department.