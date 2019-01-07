× Rogers Man Allegedly Groped Movie Theater Employee, Attacked Manager

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of groping a female employee and choking a manager at the Malco Cinema Grill on Friday (Jan. 4) night.

Keenan Aaron Rice, 25, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 5) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and public intoxication.

A woman told Rogers police that Rice groped her buttocks several times while she was working the ticket podium at the theater, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she reported the incident to management. When a manager arrived, he found Rice acting belligerent and putting his hands on other employees, according to the report.

The manager asked security to call the police, but when he tried to intervene, Rice got angry and began to choke him. The manager said a small scuffle followed and Rice ran out to his car.

Rice tried to drive off and was stopped by other employees, but not before he hit the manger in the back with his side-view mirror, according to the report.

An officer pulled up to the theater around this time and took Rice into custody.

The manager declined medical treatment but said his voice was “hoarse” from Rice choking him.

Rice was being held Monday (Jan. 7) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.