Suspect Wanted For Commercial Burglary In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police are looking for Ben A. Daniel, 31 of Benton County.

Daniel is wanted for burglary of a Bentonville business that happened on December 26.

He is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’10’ and 230 pounds.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170.