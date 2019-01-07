Waldron School Still Dealing With Electrical Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDRON, Ark. (KFSM) — Classes resumed today (Jan. 7) for Waldron students after electrical issues forced classes at Waldron Middle School to be canceled.

School officials said the main electrical switchgear on campus malfunctioned. Officials said it could not be repaired and had to be replaced, which could take several days. They said it may even take over a week to return power to the school.

Parent Clay Cox says he was worried when he first heard the news.

"I'm always curious what they're going to do up there," said Cox. "I hope they get it fixed pretty soon."

Nearly all of the 500 students will be taken to one of the four alternative locations for classes.

"I have two kids that are affected by this, my wife is a middle school teacher and so she's in one of these makeshift classrooms as well," said Chad Fielding, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at the University of Rich Mountain. "They have all put a whole lot of work into it but we really do very much we just offered our facility."

All middle school students will be dropped off for breakfast at Waldron High School.

Parents can check the Waldron Public Schools Facebook page for updates.