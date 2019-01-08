11th Flu-Related Death In Arkansas Reported For This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 11 people have now died from influenza in Arkansas this flu season, including one pediatric death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “low” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 2,700 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. The majority of reports

came from Benton, Sebastian, Washington, Pulaski, Garland, Craighead, Lonoke, Faulkner, Van Buren, Saline, and Ouachita.

The CDC has reported a total of 13 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

No reports of influenza outbreaks have been reported from nursing homes or other facilities this season.

You can read the ADH’s weekly flu reports on their website by clicking here.