$14.6 Million Dollar School Bond Issue Passes In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Fourth time’s the charm in Poteau as a $14.6 million dollar bond issue is finally approved.

The bond issue will pay for major renovations and help with overcrowding issues in Poteau schools.

The money will pay for a new seventh and eighth-grade center, a new two-story high school classroom building and $200,000 dollars for security improvements districtwide.

Just one vote pushed the results over the 60 percent needed. It was close but passed with 60.06%.

Click here to view all of the election results.