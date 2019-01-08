Bentonville Police Department Issues Warrant For Fleeing Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department has issued a warrant for a suspect who fled the scene of property damage accident, a Class D felony, that occurred on December 8, 2018.

Police are looking for Tanner Fetherolf, 24, of Benton County. Fetherolf is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and approximately 5’8′ and weighs 175 Ibs.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170, or the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS.