Diamond Hogs Named To Preseason All-American Lists

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–As the college baseball season gets closer and more preseason honors come out, it’s clear which Diamond Hog players are getting national attention. On Tuesday, four Razorback were named by Perfect Game.

Last year’s College World Series finalists Arkansas and Oregon State are the only two schools with four preseason all-Americans.

Here’s a composite list of Arkansas’s players and their preseason honors:

SS Casey Martin (Sophomore/Lonoke, AR)

– 2nd Team Preseason All-American (Perfect Game)

– 3rd Team Preseason All-American (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper)

Martin was named a Freshman All-American after leading the Razorbacks with a .345 average. After playing 3rd base his first year and hitting over .350 in the postseason, Martin will move to shortstop to replace Jax Biggers.

RF Heston Kjerstad (Sophomore/Amarillo, TX)

– 1st Team Preseason All-American (Perfect Game)

Kjerstad led Arkansas with 87 hits, 14 home runs and 58 RBI, all freshman school records. Kjerstad also hit .332 en route to being named SEC Freshman of the Year. The Texas native started all 69 games in left field and moves to right field in 2019.

CF Dominic Fletcher (Junior/Cypress, CA)

– 3rd Team Preseason All-American (Perfect Game)

Fletcher is the third returner in a power heavy middle of the lineup. The California native hit at least 10 home runs each of his first two seasons and played his best baseball in Omaha. Fletcher recorded 9 hits, 2 home runs and 8 RBI in the College World Series.

LHP Matt Cronin (Junior/Navarre, FL)

– 2nd Team Preseason All-American (Perfect Game)

Cronin returns after setting an Arkansas single season record with 14 saves. The hard-throwing lefty struck out 59 batters in 48.1 innings, while opponents hit just .154 off Cronin.