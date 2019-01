FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a man they say used a stolen credit card at a local jewelry store.

Police are looking for an older man with salt-and-pepper hair seen wearing glasses and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Allen at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520, or the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.