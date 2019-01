FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for two suspects they say maxed out a stolen credit/debit card at several local businesses.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted pictures of the thieves on their Facebook page saying, “with no attempts to hide their faces, we are hoping our outstanding citizens can help us get them identified.”

If you have any information, please contact Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.