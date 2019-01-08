× Former Cardinal Chris Duncan Is Once Again Fighting Cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — Former Cardinal Chris Duncan is once again fighting cancer. The 37-year-old is on permanent leave from his radio gig at 101.1 ESPN as he fights the disease. He battled cancer last year as well.

The St. Louis Cardinals broke the news on Twitter Monday, “Please join us in keeping former Cardinal Chris Duncan and his family in your thoughts as he continues his courageous fight against cancer.

Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa tweeted some words of encouragement to his former player saying in part, “His on field courage is with him off field as well! Cardinals Nation has you in their thoughts.”

Our St. Louis affiliate Fox2Now KTVI learned in September that Duncan went on medical leave from his 101 ESPN job after learning of a persistent tumor this spring. Amy Duncan provided this update in 2018 on her husband’s health:

“Chris update for everyone. Yesterday was another MRI and doc appt for Chris. And happy to say the swelling was drastically decreased and this provided for a new baseline scan. We couldn’t detect tumor vs normal brain and hoping this next MRI in eight weeks is stable. It feels good to be back to an eight-week MRI as four weeks allows for little time to live in between. Overall he is doing good! Speech is still challenging at times……of course that is when speaking about anything but baseball.”

Duncan, son of Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, played with the Redbirds from 2005 to 2009. After retiring in 2010, he joined WXOS in October 2011. One year later, Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor and took time off to treat the disease.