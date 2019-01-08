× Freshman Jordan Phillips Set To Transfer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas freshman Jordan Phillips has played his last game in a Razorback uniform.

Phillips is set to transfer, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Arkansas confirmed the news late Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas 6-foot-7 freshman wing Jordan Phillips is transferring, source told @WatchStadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 8, 2019

The 6’7″ freshman from Fort Worth, Texas joined the Razorback lineup midway through non-conference play after recovering from an offseason meniscus injury.

Phillips contributed minimally in his seven games of action. The freshman shot 3/20 (15%) from the field scoring just 10 points. Phillips gathered five rebounds plus one steal and was a perfect 4/4 from the free throw line.

Phillips, a three star recruit in high school, chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State and Georgetown.