Freshman Jordan Phillips Set To Transfer From Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas freshman Jordan Phillips has played his last game in a Razorback uniform.
Phillips is set to transfer, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Arkansas confirmed the news late Tuesday afternoon.
The 6’7″ freshman from Fort Worth, Texas joined the Razorback lineup midway through non-conference play after recovering from an offseason meniscus injury.
Phillips contributed minimally in his seven games of action. The freshman shot 3/20 (15%) from the field scoring just 10 points. Phillips gathered five rebounds plus one steal and was a perfect 4/4 from the free throw line.
Phillips, a three star recruit in high school, chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State and Georgetown.