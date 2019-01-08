Jerry Jones Sets Sail With $250 Million Dollar ‘Superyacht’

(KFSM) — Former Razorback and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took luxury relaxation to the next level by purchasing one of the largest yachts built in the Netherlands.

The Bravo Eugenia “superyacht” spans 109 meters and was built just for Jones, who according to Business Insider is worth an estimated $6.8 billion.

It has over 4,000 GT of volume and stretches across a 16.3-meter beam. The yacht is powered by a hybrid propulsion system and has the capability of reaching a top speed of 17.5 knots, just a little over 20 mph.

According to Business Insider, the yacht is one of the first to feature a LIFE (Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel Efficient, Eco-Friendly) design.

The yacht was sea trialed in early December before being handed over to Jones on December 20.

Jones journeyed the seas in Scandinavia during a Christmas cruise.