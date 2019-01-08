Lincoln School Bus Involved In Accident On Highway 59, No Injuries Reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Lincoln school bus with students on board was involved in an accident on State Highway 59 near Evansville in Washington County on Tuesday (Jan. 8).

No one on the bus was injured in the crash, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

The bus was struck by a passenger car while attempting to turn, Arkansas State Troopers told 5NEWS.

There’s no indication of the bus driver being impaired.

Arkansas State Police are still on scene.

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. a half a mile south of State Highway 156.