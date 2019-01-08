Next Storm System Late-Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another storm system will arrive in the area late this week into the early part of the weekend.

The best chance for heavy rain will be on Friday with the rain ending late Friday into Saturday morning. Rain totals will range from around 0.75" to 1.50" with the higher amounts farther south.

Colder air will filter in behind this upcoming system with a lingering showers briefly changing to snow. Any snow accumulations or travel impacts on Saturday morning appear minimal as of Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures at the surface will be near or even above freezing and that usually limits both the extent of the rain-snow changeover as well as the accumulation of anything on the ground.

It's worth watching, however.

Beyond this system, we may get another chance for rain around the 18th of the month.

-Garrett