Peeps Coffee Creamer Is Your New Sweet, Marshmallowy Indulgence For 2019

(WTKR) — If you need more variety in your coffee creamer flavors, than thank International Delight for its new Peeps coffee creamer.

According to International Delight’s website, the coffee creamer is being sold in a 32oz bottle at a cost of $3.79.

The creamer can be bought now but is only available until the end of Easter Season.

The creamer is also yellow, to go along with the look of the sweet treat – Peeps – which have a yellow outside marshmallow covering.

