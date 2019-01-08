Possession Of A Firearm Leaves Fayetteville Man With Federal Prison Sentence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man with a felony was sentenced to over nine years in Federal prison for possessing a firearm.

On March 28, 2018, Washington County detectives entered Richard Ingram Jr.’s, 31, house and he attempted to flee out of a back window but was caught. Upon their search, detectives found a .22 caliber pistol in the toilet tank in the bathroom.

Since Ingram is a convicted felon under state supervision, his house can be searched at any time.

Ingram admitted the gun was his and that he got it “on the street.”

In April 2018 Ingram was indicted by a federal grand jury and entered a guilty plea in June 2018.

Today, (Jan. 8) Ingram was sentenced to 110 months, just over nine years, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $3,900 fine on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.