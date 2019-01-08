× Prepare, Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett Coming To Oklahoma, Arkansas In June

The man from “Margaritaville” is making his way to Oklahoma and Arkansas this summer.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will play at Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 4 and Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on June 6. The performances are part of the iconic singer’s “Son of a Son of a Sailor” tour. Both concerts will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. through the box office at each location and through Ticketmaster.

The tour is named after Buffett’s 1978 album and song “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” which paid homage to his grandfather. The tour, which started in 2018 and continues into this year, celebrates the record’s 40th anniversary. The record also included a Jimmy Buffett staple, “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Buffett is also known for hits such as “Come Monday,” “Jolly Mon,” “Fins” and probably his most famous hit, “Margaritaville.” Buffett also recently opened a musical on Broadway, “Escape to Margaritaville,” featuring some of his biggest hits. The musical is set to go on tour sometime this year. Buffett also has a popular restaurant franchise called Margaritaville, with many locations in the tropical climates about which he often sings.