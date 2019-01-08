Routine Maintenance Will Close Lanes On I-540 Arkansas River Bridge

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) —Routine maintenance work on the I-540 bridge over the Arkansas River will require alternating lane closures between Fort Smith and Van Buren starting Wednesday (Jan. 9), according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The work will require alternating lane closures of the Northbound lanes, starting in the outside lanes and moving to the inside lanes as work is completed.

The lanes closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., ARDOT says.

The work is expected to require two weeks to complete.

Traffic will be controlled with alerts signs traffic barrels.

ARDOT is asking drivers to exercise caution when driving through all highway work zones.