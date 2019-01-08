Rule Change Could Invalidate Pope County Casino Support

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A proposed rule change for regulating Arkansas casinos could invalidate letters of support for a casino in Pope County written by the now former county judge and former Russellville mayor.

The current rule says the letters must be dated after the effective date of an amendment approved by voters statewide in November allowing casinos in four counties, including Pope.

The proposal to be voted on Thursday says letters must be signed by the county judge, Quorum Court, or mayor in office at the time the casino application is submitted.

Ex-County Judge Jim Ed Gibson and former Mayor Randy Horton sent letters of support in the days before their terms ended Jan. 1.

Opponents of a casino in Pope County are suing to invalidate the letters and the current mayor, and county judge have expressed reservations about a casino.