Third Robbery In Fayetteville Within Two Days Has Police Searching For Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are now investigating a third robbery in Fayetteville.

On Monday (Jan. 7) police investigated two separate robberies that happened within two miles and two hours apart.

Police said the suspect in Tuesday’s (Jan. 8) robbery fits the same description as the other two. Police are looking for a short, young black man with a black handgun.

The third robbery took place around Hazel Street and Storer Avenue in Fayetteville, near Leverette Avenue.

In both incidents on Monday (Jan. 7), the victims were inside their cars when someone approached them with a gun, and then robbed them. No one was hurt during these attacks and police said they still aren’t sure if the two are connected.

No one was hurt in Monday’s robberies, but the robber got away with a wallet and some other belongings.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department.