Trafalgar Road Closing For Water Line Installation For Bella Vista Stump Dump Fire

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Trafalgar Road will be open to one-way traffic only starting Wednesday (Jan. 9), with flaggers guiding drivers through the work zone, as crews prepare to install a water line to provide water to the former stump dump site that’s causing health concerns in the area.

On Thursday (Jan. 10) at approximately 8:30 a.m., Trafalgar Road will be closed entirely to traffic between Commonwealth Road and Kingsland Road.

The closure is planned to last the majority of the day on Thursday.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Water Department is providing the water line to help address the smoldering dump stump fire.

The installation is at the request of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), who, alongside the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), is overseeing efforts to re-mediate the stump dump site.