× Van Buren Man Arrested On Child Porn Charge

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren man is accused of possessing images of child pornography after police found the material inside his home.

Christopher Winslow Greene, 67, was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 8) in connection with possession of child pornography — a Class C felony.

Van Buren police said they received a tip Greene had illicit images of children, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, spokesman for the department.

After getting a search warrant, police seized multiple hard drives, thumb drives and DVDs from his home o Mulberry Street.

Green was being held at the Crawford County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the department at 479-474-1234.

In Arkansas, Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.