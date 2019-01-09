Areas Of Pea Ridge Under Water Boil Order

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Pea Ridge has issued a precautionary boil order for the Standing Oaks subdivision and The Oaks subdivision.

Homes on Highway 94 between St. Clair Street and It’ll Do Road are also included in this boil order.

The City said residents in these areas should boil their water briskly for five minutes before consuming. The only areas affected by the boil order are the ones listed above.

The City will notify residents through it’s Facebook page once the boil order has been lifted.