Arrest Made In Siloam Springs Storage Unit Theft

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Siloam Springs police have arrested a man after several storage unit break-ins.

Dwight Vann faces 15 felony charges for breaking and entering and theft of more than a dozen storage units in Siloam Springs.

Police said Vann was a co-conspirator with James Calcott who was previously arrested for non-financial identity fraud, 12 counts of breaking and entering and theft of property.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or at tips@siloamsprings.com.