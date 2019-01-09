Bentonville Storm Sirens Will Be Tested On Friday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bentonville will be testing the storm warning sirens this Friday (Jan. 11) at 1 p.m.

During the test or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice.

The first sound will be a steady blast for three minutes. If the siren is activated because of a storm warning, it means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching and the city and all citizens should take protective shelter at that time.

The second sound will be alternating high/low tones which will last 45 seconds. This means that the storm has passed and the city is no longer in danger.

This siren is designed to alert people who are outside so those who are inside of a building might not be able to hear it.