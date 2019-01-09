× Bicyclist Struck By Pickup In Bentonville Dies Three Days After Accident

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A bicyclist who was struck by a pickup in Bentonville on Saturday (Jan. 5) has died, police said.

According to Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department, Robert J. Palmer, 66, of Bentonville was stopped on Southeast J Street in the roadway. He was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Thomas Allison, 76, of Bentonville. The accident happened at 5:50 p.m.

Palmer was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, Page said.

Page said Palmer’s bicycle lacked lights on the rear of his bicycle, and it was dark by then.

No charges have been filed, Page said. The investigation is still ongoing.