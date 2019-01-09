Boy Pulled From Siloam Springs Fountain Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — The boy who police say was pulled from a fountain in Siloam Springs after his father, suspected of being intoxicated, wrecked his truck there has died.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith confirmed that Tyner Levi Hemmitt, 11, died at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night after being taken off life support.

Tyner was pulled from the fountain at Main Street and U.S. 412 after the accident about 10 p.m. last Thursday (Jan. 3).

Police arrived on scene to find Michael Guest outside of the truck. He told police his son was still in the truck, which was on its side and submerged in the fountain.

Police and firefighters entered the water and flipped the truck upright so they could pull Tyner out of the truck. He was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital before being transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was placed on life support.

Guest, 38, was treated and released from Siloam Springs Regional Hospital before being arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Guest was released on $75,000 bond on the charges. Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department said he may face additional charges in light of his son's death, but that any additional charges would be up to the Benton County prosecutor.

Guest had a hearing set for Feb. 11 in Benton County Circuit Court on the original charges.