Fayetteville School District Employee Placed On Administrative Leave

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Executive Director of Secondary Education for the Fayetteville School District has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the resolution of a personnel matter, according to the Fayetteville School's Spokesperson Alan Wilbourn.

On Wednesday (Jan. 9), Dr. Mark Oesterie was placed on leave. He has been with the Fayetteville School District since August of 2016.

Dr. Oesterie served as an administrator for the Don Tyson School of Innovation in the Springdale School District from 2014-2016.

The district would not provide any further details on why Dr. Oesterle was put on administrative leave, telling 5NEWS "they do not discuss personnel matters to protect the rights of those involved."

