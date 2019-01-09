Federal Shutdown Delays Some State Road, Bridge Contracts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Uncertainty over federal funding for transportation projects amid a partial government shutdown is forcing some states to delay contracts for new road and bridge projects.

Transportation officials in Oklahoma this week announced plans to delay bids on 45 new highway projects worth about $137 million.

Other states are preparing for that possibility if the shutdown continues, especially those that receive a large share of their highway money from the federal government.

Projects already underway are not affected by the federal shutdown. The disruption in federal funding flowing to the states instead affects future projects for which departments were going to award bids in the coming weeks.

Delays can push back that construction by months or even into next year.