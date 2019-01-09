× Frantic Comeback Falls Just Short For Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Florida led by as much as 16 points in the second half and the Arkansas fans started to head for the exits.

But then a little Bud Walton Arena magic started to happen.

The Razorbacks put together a huge run that saw that deficit turn into a 53-51 game with Arkansas having a possession but that’s as close as the Hogs would get.

Adrio Bailey missed a point blank put back attempt and then Florida was able to ice the game at the free throw line as they escaped with a 57-51 win on the road.

Arkansas labels itself as the ‘Fastest 40 Minutes’ in basketball but there was nothing fast, or even quick, against Florida on Wednesday night.

Arkansas had an early lead but foul trouble to Daniel Gafford led to more outside attempts and nothing was falling. The Razorbacks shot just 2-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half as Florida built a 33-22 lead.

In typical fashion, Little Rock native and Florida guard Kevaughn Allen had a big night against his home state school. Allen scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half and entered the contest averaging 15.5 points in his career against the Razorbacks. Allen hit the final four free throws to ice the game.