Maintenance On The Arkansas River Bridge May Cause Traffic To Be Backed Up

(KFSM) — The Arkansas River Bridge on I-540 will be closed to one lane during the most highly traveled times due to routine maintenance.

The closure will affect drivers coming from Fort Smith into Van Buren in the northbound lane.

Crews with the Highway Department said they will have that stretch of interstate shut down to one lane for about two weeks.

Crews will be working on that stretch of the northbound lane from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Since the work is being done on a bridge, drivers should be cautious, watch for the signs and travel the posted speed limit. Commuters may also want to leave a bit earlier if you can't avoid that area.