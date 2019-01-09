× Report: Storey Puts Name Into NCAA Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Ty Storey grew up hoping to be the starting quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks but after winning the job in 2018, he may not end his college career with the home state Hogs.

The SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic tweeted that Storey entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, meaning he is exploring his options to leave the Razorbacks.

By putting his name into the portal, that does not guarantee Storey will transfer but multiple sources told 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford that the quarterback leaving is a strong possibility.

Storey is a graduate and would be eligible to play immediately where ever he lands for the 2019 season.

Storey went back and forth with Cole Kelley for the starting job but it was the Charleston native who took over as the full time quarterback for the Hogs after week three of the season.

Cole Kelley was absent for the final two games of the season and has announced he will transfer to Southeastern Louisiana, a FCS school that competes in the Southland Conference.

Storey finished the 2018 season with 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 10 interceptions and completed 57 percent of his passes. Storey also missed time due to a concussion.

If Arkansas does not add a transfer quarterback of their own, sophomore Connor Noland would be the only player on the Razorbacks roster with any significant college playing time but Noland is on the Arkansas baseball team as well.