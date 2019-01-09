Rogers Teacher Receives Special Gift From Former Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers teacher took to Facebook to share how much she is loving one of her Christmas gifts this year.

Shannon Resor received a special Christmas gift from her former student Kendall Donnerson.

Donnerson was once her third-grade students and has since grown up and now plays for the Green Bay Packers and chose to remember his teacher by surprising her with her very own jersey.

Resor said in the Facebook post that she keeps in contact with many of her former students including Donnerson and adds that he is one of the many special people that she had the privilege to teach throughout her career.