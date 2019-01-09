Springdale Police Need Help Identifying Suspects In ATM Thefts, Vehicle Break-In Attempts

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men suspected of stealing money from ATMs, as well as a suspect in a separate case of attempted vehicle break-ins.

Police posted photos of the suspects on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

The suspects in the ATM thefts are all Hispanic men and appear to be in their 20s. One of the men appears to have an older woman with him in the car.

The vehicle break-in suspect appears to be an Hispanic male with a goatee and glasses wearing a hoodie and a ski vest.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484, or Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.