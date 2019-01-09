× Widespread Cold Rain On Friday

The sunny streak will end late on Thursday with clouds moving back into our area.

Rain will push into the area on Friday and continue for most of the afternoon and evening. As the rain wraps up, we’ll see rain mixing with snow but temperatures will likely be too warm for any accumulation in our area.

The best chance for snow accumulation will be across Missouri late Friday into Saturday.

Rain will be widespread on Friday afternoon and evening. As the rain initially arrives it could briefly mix with sleet before changing to all rain on Friday.

By Saturday morning, rain may continue to mix with snow in our area but should be primarily snow across most of Missouri.

Locally, rain totals will be high with this event and likely in the 1-2″ range.

The rain moves out on Saturday but clouds will stick around for the entire day and continue into Sunday as well.

-Garrett