× Adventure Arkansas: Fort Smith Aerial Fitness

We’re only a couple weeks into the new year, and many folks are looking for a new fitness routine. Look no further than this week’s Adventure Arkansas for that workout. We visited the only aerial fitness studio in the River Valley. Fort Smith Aerial Fitness gives a unique alternative to physical growth, by using hoops and silks! Take a look!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information on Fort Smith Aerial Fitness, tap HERE.

-Sabrina

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru