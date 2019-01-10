Area Agency On Aging Of Western Arkansas Re-Hiring 50 Drivers

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — After laying off around 200 employees in December 2018, the Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas plans to rehire 50 drivers as contractors.

For over 20 years Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas has provided non-emergency medical transportation for 30 counties in the area. After losing a Medicaid contract to two out of state companies, they had to let go of 200 employees.

CEO Jennifer Hallum says AAA was subcontracted by a company out of Georgia called Southestrans to do non-emergency trips for the River Valley.

This decision happened around January 3, and some drivers started back that day. Hallum says the company averages around 770 trips per day.