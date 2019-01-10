Bus Driver Helps Baby Boy Found Wandering Alone On Freeway Overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — A bus driver for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is being hailed for rescuing a lost baby — and the entire episode was captured on camera.

MCTS officials say just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 22 a bus driver spotted something shocking in front of her bus — a baby boy wandering alone on a freeway overpass near 4th and Mitchell in Milwaukee, our Milwaukee affiliate WITI Fox 6 Now reports.

The child was barefoot — and wearing just a onesie and diaper.

The driver stopped her bus, ran across the street, and picked up the child. The baby was unharmed.

Police say the boy had been left outside by his mother, who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the boy with his father.

This is the ninth lost or missing child found by MCTS Drivers in recent years.