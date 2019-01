(KFSM) — All westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 241, approximately one mile east of Henryetta in Okmulgee County, are blocked due to a collision involving three semi-trucks, leaving one overturned.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene, and one of the semi-trucks is an ABF truck. ABF is a freight company located in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Police said there is a fatality and the highway has not yet reopened.

This is still an ongoing investigation.