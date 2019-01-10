Manhunt Underway Near LeFlore County For Dangerous Suspect

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — Officials are on the hunt for a suspect they say could be dangerous.

According to Eric Helms, Director of Oklahoma District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Quinlan Hogan has a warrant for threatening acts of violence and also has a criminal history including illegal drugs, possessing firearms and has a suspended driver’s license.

Police spotted Hogan in Sequoyah County, leading him to flee from investigators in a stolen Ford Mustang.

Helms said Hogan was chased over the Arkansas River into LeFlore County and then Haskell County, exceeding 100 mph.

While being chased by officials, Hogan ran a roadblock set up by the Panama Police Department, and then ran another one a few miles later that was set up by the Spiro Police Department.

Hogan then abandoned the Mustang and began to flee on foot in Haskell County, according to Helms.

Helms said there was a reported sighting of Hogan near Bokoshe, Oklahoma.

Agencies that are assisting with the manhunt are Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Haskell County Officials, LeFlore County Officials, Bokoshe Police, Spiro Police and Panama Police.

Police continue to search the area and consider Hogan to be dangerous.