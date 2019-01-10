× Mexican Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s? Yup

(WGN) — This will change Halloween and late-night snacking forever. A Mexican Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s flavor is coming to a store near you in 2019. Yes, you read that right, Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s.

We’re not sure if this is amazing or terrifying? According to Best Products, it’s one of three new flavors hitting store shelves this year. New flavors include English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut, all in the peanut selection only.