New Program Allows Students To Attend The U of A and NWACC Simultaneously

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Community College and the University of Arkansas have signed an agreement that allows students to pursue degrees at both locations simultaneously.

The Transition Academic Program enables eligible students to enroll, take courses and share credits at both schools.

Top administrators from both schools signed the Memorandum of Understanding during a brief ceremony in the Fowler House Conservatory at the U of A on Thursday, January 10th.

“This innovative program is a way to help students achieve their academic goals while increasing the number of associate and bachelor’s degrees produced by NorthWest Arkansas Community College and by the University of Arkansas,” said U of A Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in a press release. “Student success in this program also means success for Arkansas, as we increase the number of college graduates in the state.”

The Transition Academic Program will allow students who do not meet the full requirements for admission at the University of Arkansas to enroll as non-degree seeking students and take one course a semester at the U of A while simultaneously enrolling and taking at least three courses at the NWACC campus in either Springdale or Bentonville.

After at least two semesters in the program, students who maintain a 2.0 grade point average or better can transfer full-time to the U of A, while still taking courses toward an associate degree at NWACC. The program also provides for reverse credit transfers, so that U of A credits can also go towards the NWACC associate degree. Financial aid will be available for all qualified students who are part of the Transition Academic Program.

“Our goal with this program is to provide students with the best opportunities for success. As always, we look forward to working closely with the University of Arkansas to provide students the unique support they may need and the opportunities they deserve in order to fully reach their potential,” said NWACC President Evelyn E. Jorgenson in a press release. “The best possible result from this collaboration would be additional, successful University of Arkansas graduates who contribute to the well-educated workforce of this state. I know that NorthWest Arkansas Community College can play an important role in this effort.”

To qualify for the program, students must meet NWACC admissions standards and have an academic record that suggests they can succeed at the U of A with the support of the transition program. These students will be contacted by U of A admissions officers and invited to enter the Transition Academic Program.

The two schools expect to admit from 50 to 100 students into the program each academic year, beginning with the Fall 2019 semester. The program may be expanded in the future.