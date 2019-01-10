× Northwest Arkansas Naturals To Host Job Fair Feb. 7

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Natural and the Patina Restaurant Group will hold a GameDay Staff Job Fair on Feb. 7.

The event will be held in the Community Room at Arvest Ballpark from 5:30-7 p.m. The ballpark and restaurant group will take applications and hold on-site interviews for part-time, GameDay associates who will assist the front office of the Naturals during the upcoming season. Applicants are encouraged to interview with both entities to increase hiring potential for the 2019 season.

Positions available include usher, Kids Zone attendant, parking attendants, program seller, clubhouse attendant, mascot, ticket seller, ticket scanner, gate security/bag checker and retail associate, DakStats operator, field timing coordinator, grounds crew, ballpark operations, concessions, cashiers, runners, servers, cooks and suite attendants.

Job applications are available at www.nwanaturals.com under the “Employment Opportunities” tab in the Fan Zone drop-down menu. Information on the jobs are available on the website or by calling (479) 927-4900.

Those unable to make the job fair on Feb. 7 can stop by the Administrative Office at Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will have their first home game of the 2019 season at Arvest Ballpark on April 4 at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Springfield Cardinals.